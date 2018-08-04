ATN International (ATNI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATNI. BidaskClub raised shares of ATN International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. BWS Financial lowered shares of ATN International from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATN International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded ATN International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Shares of ATN International traded down $0.43, reaching $64.54, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,544. ATN International has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.61.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.65. ATN International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $117.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.01 million. equities analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

In related news, insider Michael T. Prior sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 402,624 shares in the company, valued at $22,587,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael T. Prior sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $128,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 402,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,492,069.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,172. 32.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Third Avenue Management LLC bought a new stake in ATN International in the second quarter worth $6,072,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth $2,275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 362.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth $1,398,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth $831,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy segments. The company offers wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services; wireline local telephone and data, video, and long-distance voice services; and facilities-based integrated voice and data communications, and wholesale transport services to enterprise and residential customers.

