Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) Insider Laura K. Campbell Sells 14,420 Shares

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) insider Laura K. Campbell sold 14,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $28,984.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,917.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ATHX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. 419,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,662. Athersys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $273.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of -0.75.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Athersys had a negative net margin of 1,112.74% and a negative return on equity of 119.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 million. equities research analysts expect that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 214.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 47,339 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,215,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 80,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of Athersys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

