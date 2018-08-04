Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) Insider Sells $56,610.00 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) insider Joe Newell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $56,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,930.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joe Newell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 30th, Joe Newell sold 10,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $357,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $36.70 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.17). research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

