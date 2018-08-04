At Home Group Inc (HOME) CEO Sells $1,017,092.82 in Stock

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 28,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,017,092.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,022.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lewis L. Bird III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get At Home Group alerts:

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Lewis L. Bird III sold 26,588 shares of At Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $938,822.28.

On Wednesday, May 9th, Lewis L. Bird III sold 26,588 shares of At Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $961,422.08.

At Home Group opened at $33.78 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.09. At Home Group Inc has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. At Home Group had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in At Home Group during the second quarter worth $157,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in At Home Group during the second quarter worth $172,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in At Home Group during the first quarter worth $173,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in At Home Group by 103.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. 46.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOME. ValuEngine downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of At Home Group in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.11.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.