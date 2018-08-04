Assicurazioni Generali (G) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Societe Generale set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.40 ($24.00) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assicurazioni Generali currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.64 ($19.58).

Shares of BIT G opened at €15.73 ($18.51) on Wednesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a fifty-two week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non Life; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family, as well as for businesses; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products, as well as asset management and banking services.

