Assetmark Inc. Purchases New Holdings in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (STIP)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (BMV:STIP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 477,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,636,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after buying an additional 29,307 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 70,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 790,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,814,000 after buying an additional 74,985 shares during the last quarter.

ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF opened at $98.83 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF has a fifty-two week low of $1,750.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,005.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4008 per share. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This is an increase from ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

