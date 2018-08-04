Assetmark Inc. Has $24.58 Million Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (GWX)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 716,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,768 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $24,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 563.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 280.0% in the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 131.9% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 111.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 59.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter.

GWX stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $33.66 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

