Assetmark Inc. Buys 301,101 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 430,144.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,101 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 1.33% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $33,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,829.5% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 201,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,399,000 after purchasing an additional 190,836 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 26,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Ameritrade Trust Co now owns 59,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $121.17 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $125.72.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

