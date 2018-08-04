Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 102,070 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter worth $154,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter worth $204,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 220.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter worth $440,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William R. Ringo sold 1,000 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek A. Small bought 2,400 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,552.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,712,414.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Assembly Biosciences to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

ASMB stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $67.36.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 56.56% and a negative net margin of 379.22%. The business had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. equities analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

