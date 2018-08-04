ASOS PLC/ADR (ASOMY) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Co

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. HSBC upgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of ASOMY opened at $80.17 on Thursday. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $108.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 82.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the Russian Federation. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and own-labeled products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

