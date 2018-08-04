Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $389.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.19 million.

Ashford Hospitality Trust traded down $0.95, hitting $6.97, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,594. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

AHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

In other news, Director Alan Tallis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $168,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $339,406 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.