Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Leerink Swann reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S traded down $1.24, reaching $66.82, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 51,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,398. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $76.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 64.87% and a negative net margin of 12,089.94%. equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,279,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 25,540 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 48,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

