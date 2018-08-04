Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,575 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned 1.16% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $16,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,261,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 13,449.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,693,000 after acquiring an additional 451,355 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,768,000 after acquiring an additional 62,542 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 338,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,858,000 after acquiring an additional 28,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 318,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after acquiring an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter.

ABG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $72.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $1,102,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 13,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $973,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

