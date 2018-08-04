Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) will report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Array Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.35). Array Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Array Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Array Biopharma.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $66.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.81 million. Array Biopharma had a negative net margin of 72.33% and a negative return on equity of 96.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

ARRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Array Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Array Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 target price on shares of Array Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

Shares of Array Biopharma opened at $15.12 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Array Biopharma has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Array Biopharma news, COO Andrew R. Robbins sold 17,964 shares of Array Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $318,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Haddock sold 25,000 shares of Array Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $371,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,443.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,717 shares of company stock worth $7,844,391 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARRY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Array Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Array Biopharma by 107.9% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Array Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Array Biopharma by 266.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Array Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Array Biopharma Company Profile

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus.

