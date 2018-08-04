Arista Networks (ANET) Trading Down 5.3% on Insider Selling

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) traded down 5.3% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $256.54 and last traded at $257.54. 1,929,619 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 1,058,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.85.

Specifically, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.48, for a total transaction of $13,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $27,529.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,746 shares in the company, valued at $436,971.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,520 shares of company stock worth $39,897,616. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $303.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $282.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.74.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $519.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. equities analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

