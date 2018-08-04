Arista Networks (ANET) Price Target Raised to $312.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $300.00 to $312.00 in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $303.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $272.74.

NYSE:ANET traded down $14.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,929,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,922. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $160.94 and a 1 year high of $311.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.43. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $519.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $27,529.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.48, for a total transaction of $13,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,814.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,520 shares of company stock valued at $39,897,616. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

