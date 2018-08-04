Arista Networks (ANET) Price Target Raised to $312.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $300.00 to $312.00 in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $303.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $272.74.
NYSE:ANET traded down $14.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,929,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,922. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $160.94 and a 1 year high of $311.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40.
In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $27,529.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.48, for a total transaction of $13,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,814.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,520 shares of company stock valued at $39,897,616. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
