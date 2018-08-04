Argus Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Price Target to $215.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target raised by Argus from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Canadian Pacific Railway to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.10.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway opened at $201.73 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $150.91 and a one year high of $202.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.76. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.