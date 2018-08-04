Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter.
Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.12). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 321.04%. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arena Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals opened at $37.82 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.51.
Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.
