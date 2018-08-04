ArcticCoin Trading 25.5% Lower This Week (ARC)

ArcticCoin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One ArcticCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, ArcticCoin has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ArcticCoin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $1,846.00 worth of ArcticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ArcticCoin alerts:

Aston (ATX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013276 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

ArcticCoin Coin Profile

ArcticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. ArcticCoin’s total supply is 24,759,842 coins. ArcticCoin’s official website is arcticcoin.org . ArcticCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main and its Facebook page is accessible here

ArcticCoin Coin Trading

ArcticCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArcticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArcticCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArcticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArcticCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArcticCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.