Archrock (AROC) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. FBR & Co upped their price target on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Archrock from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Archrock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.33.

NYSE:AROC opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. Archrock has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $957.29 million, a P/E ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 2.92.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Archrock had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

In other Archrock news, insider Robert Edward Rice sold 67,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $790,381.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,776.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ingersoll sold 12,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $150,959.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,572.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Archrock by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 12,815 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Archrock by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,749 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Archrock by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 66,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 245,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

