ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) (MT) Given a €44.40 Price Target by Societe Generale Analysts

Societe Generale set a €44.40 ($52.24) price target on ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) (AMS:MT) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MT. Cfra set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €35.42 ($41.67).

Shares of AMS:MT opened at €26.65 ($31.35) on Tuesday. ArcelorMittal SA has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

