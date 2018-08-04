ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) (MT) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Cfra Analysts

Cfra set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) (AMS:MT) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Societe Generale set a €44.40 ($52.24) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €35.42 ($41.67).

Shares of MT stock traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €26.65 ($31.35). The stock had a trading volume of 5,510,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070,000. ArcelorMittal SA has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

