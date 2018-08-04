ARC Resources (ARX) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARX. CSFB decreased their price target on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday.

ARC Resources opened at C$14.88 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$11.88 and a twelve month high of C$18.34.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.40 million. ARC Resources had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 8.10%.

In other news, Director John Patrick Dielwart sold 15,000 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total transaction of C$198,900.00. Also, insider Armin Jahangiri bought 2,500 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$33,125.00.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. The company primarily holds interests in the Montney resource play properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and other assets located in the Cardium formation in the Pembina area of Alberta.

