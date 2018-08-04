ARC Document Solutions Inc (ARC) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of ARC Document Solutions in a report issued on Monday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock.

ARC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARC Document Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of ARC Document Solutions opened at $2.72 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $117.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. ARC Document Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $4.84.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.94 million. ARC Document Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,478,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 327,779 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,861,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after buying an additional 156,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,504,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 151,476 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 12.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 241,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,508,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 43,664 shares during the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and operates 175 offsite service centers, which offers managed print service customers with the flexibility and overflow capacity during peak workloads.

