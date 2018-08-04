Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Sold by Somerset Group LLC

Somerset Group LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.6% of Somerset Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 416,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 34,807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $1,159,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 81,653 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple opened at $207.99 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.16 and a 1 year high of $208.74. The stock has a market cap of $1,022.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. BTIG Research raised Apple to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Apple from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.46.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total transaction of $2,898,622.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,143,757.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 4,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.54, for a total value of $903,916.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,897,059.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,510 shares of company stock worth $24,499,179. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.