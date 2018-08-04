Apple Inc. (AAPL) Holdings Cut by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 220.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 553.8% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 940.8% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $2,976,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,821,566.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total value of $2,898,622.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,143,757.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,510 shares of company stock valued at $24,499,179. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.46.

AAPL stock opened at $207.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1,022.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.16 and a 52-week high of $208.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.70%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.