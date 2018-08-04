AppFolio (APPF) Price Target Raised to $56.00

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APPF. BidaskClub cut shares of AppFolio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppFolio from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AppFolio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.67.

AppFolio traded down $2.25, reaching $74.60, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 174,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,974. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.43 and a beta of 0.79. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $78.19.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.55 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $275,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

