Aperio Group LLC Has $20.45 Million Position in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 276,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $20,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Fiserv by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Fiserv by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,388 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $757,492.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,054.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 617,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,611,878.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,388 shares of company stock valued at $12,038,993. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $63.50 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $76.25 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $78.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

