Aperio Group LLC Grows Stake in Aon PLC (AON)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $21,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of AON by 13.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,814,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,473 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AON by 69.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,255,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,182,000 after purchasing an additional 512,417 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 381.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,446,000 after purchasing an additional 386,484 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AON by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,367,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,288,000 after purchasing an additional 178,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AON by 80.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,256,000 after purchasing an additional 140,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $143.12 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $130.87 and a 1 year high of $152.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AON shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AON from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 price target on shares of AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $140,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

