ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (ANIP) Stake Boosted by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,687 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock opened at $65.03 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $779.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 2.78.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $46.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock news, Director Tracy Marshbanks sold 38,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $2,383,249.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 33.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a $82.00 price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.

