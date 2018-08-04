AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Receives $11.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti opened at $8.75 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 145.83 and a beta of -0.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 11.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,904 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 129,278 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,234,110 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,693,000 after buying an additional 14,553 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,384,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,123,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 operations and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

