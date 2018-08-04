AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Receives $11.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.
Shares of AngloGold Ashanti opened at $8.75 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 145.83 and a beta of -0.90.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 operations and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Featured Article: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.