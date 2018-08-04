ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.09.

NASDAQ ANGI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,203. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.36 million, a P/E ratio of -72.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. ANGI Homeservices had a negative net margin of 20.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue was up 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 26,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $399,512.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 78,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,687 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the first quarter worth $102,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 6,005.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

