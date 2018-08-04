Analyzing ASSA ABLOY AB/S (ASAZY) and AMADEUS IT Hldg/ADR (AMADY)

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS: ASAZY) and AMADEUS IT Hldg/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

ASSA ABLOY AB/S pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. AMADEUS IT Hldg/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. ASSA ABLOY AB/S pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AMADEUS IT Hldg/ADR pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ASSA ABLOY AB/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMADEUS IT Hldg/ADR has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ASSA ABLOY AB/S and AMADEUS IT Hldg/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASSA ABLOY AB/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 AMADEUS IT Hldg/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ASSA ABLOY AB/S and AMADEUS IT Hldg/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASSA ABLOY AB/S $8.92 billion 2.32 $1.01 billion $0.46 21.35 AMADEUS IT Hldg/ADR $5.72 billion 6.39 $1.13 billion $3.00 27.76

AMADEUS IT Hldg/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ASSA ABLOY AB/S. ASSA ABLOY AB/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMADEUS IT Hldg/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ASSA ABLOY AB/S and AMADEUS IT Hldg/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASSA ABLOY AB/S 4.44% 16.69% 8.49% AMADEUS IT Hldg/ADR 21.17% 44.12% 14.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of ASSA ABLOY AB/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of AMADEUS IT Hldg/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AMADEUS IT Hldg/ADR beats ASSA ABLOY AB/S on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening solutions in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, security doors, fire doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencing and gates, hardware, and fittings. It also provides secure identity solutions primarily in identity and access management, and contactless identification technology solutions under the HID Global brand to healthcare, education, financial, government, and state institutions; and electronic lock systems, safes, energy management systems, and minibars for hotels and cruise ships under the VingCard and Elsafe product brands. In addition, the company offers entrance automation products and components, such as automatic swing, sliding, and revolving doors; industrial doors; garage doors; high-performance doors; docking solutions; hangar doors; gate automation products; and components for overhead sectional doors and sensors. The company offers its products primarily under the ABLOY, ASSA, IKON, Mul-T-Lock, TESA, UNION, Vachette, Yale, Baodean, Guli, Liyi (Shenfei), Interlock, Lockwood, ASSA ABLOY, Besam, Crawford, Megadoor, and Albany brands. The company sells its products through security systems integrators, locksmiths, security installers, building and lock wholesalers, retailers, home improvement stores, hardware and security stores, OEMs, and door and window manufacturers. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

AMADEUS IT Hldg/ADR Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services. It also offers travel providers a portfolio of technology solutions, which automate certain mission-critical business processes and strategic operations, such as sales and reservations, inventory management, and other operational processes. In addition, the company provides software development, regional support, and data processing services, as well as engages in shareholding, e-commerce, and financial activities. It serves providers of travel products and services, such as airlines, airports, hotels, tour operators, insurance companies, land and sea transport companies, travel sellers and brokers, travel buyers, ground handlers, rail operators, car rental companies, and cruise and ferry lines. The company was formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. and changed its name to Amadeus IT Group, S.A. in August 2016. Amadeus IT Group, S.A. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

