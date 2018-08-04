Analysts Set Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP) Price Target at $524.10

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 524.10 ($6.89).

JUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.70) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 545 ($7.16) to GBX 395 ($5.19) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, July 27th.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Maarten Slendebroek sold 204,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.07), for a total transaction of £945,700.14 ($1,242,543.87). Also, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 42,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.19), for a total value of £199,185.90 ($261,707.92).

Jupiter Fund Management opened at GBX 425.90 ($5.60) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of GBX 416 ($5.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 638.80 ($8.39).

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported GBX 17.10 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 17.20 ($0.23) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Jupiter Fund Management had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 34.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.84%.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.