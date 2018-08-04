Analysts Set Expectations for SilverBow Resources Inc’s Q2 2018 Earnings (SBOW)

SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for SilverBow Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q3 2018 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SBOW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

SilverBow Resources opened at $30.26 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.75. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $34.76.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 33.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 336,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 58,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 61,706 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of 1.0 trillion cubic feet equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

