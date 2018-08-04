Analysts Set Centerra Gold Inc. (CG) Price Target at $8.81

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

In related news, insider Scott Graeme Perry acquired 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,862.00.

Shares of TSE CG traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$5.81. 439,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,136. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.74 and a 12-month high of C$9.35.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.02. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of C$297.58 million for the quarter.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.