Analysts Set $26.00 Price Target for Surface Oncology Inc (SURF)

Shares of Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $26.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Surface Oncology an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SURF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

NASDAQ:SURF traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.72. 109,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,792. Surface Oncology has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $18.18.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.50 million for the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology during the second quarter valued at $489,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Surface Oncology during the second quarter valued at $9,263,000. Finally, Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology during the second quarter valued at $75,767,000.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27.

