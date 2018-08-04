Analysts Offer Predictions for Tata Motors Limited’s FY2019 Earnings (TTM)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Tata Motors in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sen now anticipates that the company will earn $2.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.73.

TTM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tata Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Tata Motors opened at $18.85 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tata Motors has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $35.47.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTM. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tata Motors by 503.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,308,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tata Motors by 16.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,966,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,941,000 after purchasing an additional 564,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Tata Motors in the second quarter valued at $9,341,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tata Motors by 100.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 771,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 387,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tata Motors in the second quarter valued at $7,101,000. 8.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers passenger cars, such as passenger cars; utility vehicles, including SUVs and multipurpose utility vehicles; light commercial vehicles comprising pickup trucks and small commercial vehicles; and medium and heavy commercial vehicles consisting of trucks, tractors, buses, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related parts and accessories.

