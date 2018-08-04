Analysts Offer Predictions for Cummins Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for Cummins in a report released on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $14.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.54. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Cummins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

Cummins stock opened at $141.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. Cummins has a one year low of $129.90 and a one year high of $194.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 5,873.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, MHI Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

