Analysts Expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $247.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to announce sales of $247.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.20 million and the lowest is $240.70 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $211.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $967.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $949.00 million to $992.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.86 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on WAL shares. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.65.

In other news, Vice Chairman Dale Gibbons purchased 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.88 per share, for a total transaction of $119,049.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 185,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,319.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $592,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,785.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,852 shares of company stock worth $841,181 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $64.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.56.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

