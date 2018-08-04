Analysts Expect Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.50. Schlumberger posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

Shares of Schlumberger traded down $0.05, hitting $65.89, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,588,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,738,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $61.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

In other news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $218,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 411.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 56,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

