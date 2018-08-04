Analysts Expect First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.80 Million

Equities analysts expect First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report $95.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.50 million and the highest is $97.10 million. First Financial Bankshares posted sales of $83.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $376.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $372.40 million to $380.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $398.85 million per share, with estimates ranging from $391.60 million to $406.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.10 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 13.29%. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

FFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In other news, Director Ronald N. Giddiens sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $78,099.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,852.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.43 per share, with a total value of $53,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 144,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 81,097 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 161,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 113,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares opened at $57.60 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.27. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $58.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

