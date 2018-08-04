Analysts Expect Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.33 Million

Equities analysts expect Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) to post $8.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.70 million. Acceleron Pharma posted sales of $3.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will report full-year sales of $23.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.10 million to $37.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $65.11 million per share, with estimates ranging from $17.40 million to $170.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acceleron Pharma.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.01. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 34.52% and a negative net margin of 839.98%. The company had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XLRN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma traded down $0.60, reaching $43.05, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 374,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,294. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

