Analysts Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2018

Analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.71. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TriCo Bancshares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

NASDAQ TCBK traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.88. The stock had a trading volume of 53,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,788. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $896.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 93,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans.

