Analysts Anticipate Marcus Corp (MCS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts predict that Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marcus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.48. Marcus posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marcus.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Marcus had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.52 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Marcus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “$33.70” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marcus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Marcus traded down $0.60, hitting $37.40, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 106,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Marcus has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Marcus’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

In other news, CEO Rolando B. Rodriguez sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $159,307.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,667. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $126,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,725 shares of company stock worth $3,462,368. Company insiders own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Marcus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.