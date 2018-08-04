Analysts Anticipate BancFirst Co. (BANF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.77 Million

Brokerages expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to announce $96.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.20 million and the highest is $97.30 million. BancFirst reported sales of $86.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $382.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380.80 million to $383.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $402.20 million per share, with estimates ranging from $398.30 million to $407.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $95.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.26 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BANF. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Friday, April 20th.

In related news, insider Mark Gish sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $95,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H E. Rainbolt acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $63,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,629.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $894,480 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BancFirst by 55.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,052 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 1.2% during the second quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in BancFirst by 15.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BancFirst traded down $1.25, reaching $61.90, during midday trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 19,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,416. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

