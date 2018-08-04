Ammo Reloaded (AMMO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.00

Ammo Reloaded (CURRENCY:AMMO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Ammo Reloaded has a market capitalization of $229,759.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Ammo Reloaded was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ammo Reloaded has traded flat against the US dollar. One Ammo Reloaded coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009796 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000148 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00016520 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015613 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002501 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000276 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000371 BTC.

About Ammo Reloaded

AMMO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2017. Ammo Reloaded’s total supply is 77,777,777 coins. The official website for Ammo Reloaded is ammoreloaded.io . The Reddit community for Ammo Reloaded is /r/AmmoReloaded and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ammo Reloaded’s official Twitter account is @ReloadedAmmo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ammo Reloaded

Ammo Reloaded can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ammo Reloaded directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ammo Reloaded should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ammo Reloaded using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

