Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.11

News headlines about Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Amicus Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.7781361829574 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Amicus Therapeutics traded down $0.43, reaching $14.19, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,115,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 563.98% and a negative return on equity of 60.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 million. research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FOLD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,431.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,342.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,650. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

