AMETEK (AME) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.69.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $76.57 on Thursday. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 16.94%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,202,286.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $151,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,599,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $674,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AME. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 24,362.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 105,489 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

