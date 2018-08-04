AMERN FIN TR IN/SH Declares Dividend of $0.04 (AFIN)

AMERN FIN TR IN/SH (NASDAQ:AFIN) announced a dividend on Monday, July 30th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0392 per share on Wednesday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.
Shares of AMERN FIN TR IN/SH traded up $0.07, hitting $14.80, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 117,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,400. AMERN FIN TR IN/SH has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $16.80.
About AMERN FIN TR IN/SH
