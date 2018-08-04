AMERN FIN TR IN/SH Declares Dividend of $0.04 (AFIN)

AMERN FIN TR IN/SH (NASDAQ:AFIN) announced a dividend on Monday, July 30th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0392 per share on Wednesday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of AMERN FIN TR IN/SH traded up $0.07, hitting $14.80, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 117,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,400. AMERN FIN TR IN/SH has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $16.80.

About AMERN FIN TR IN/SH

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail business. It specializes in owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, investing in and disposing of real estate assets. It owns a diversified portfolio of commercial properties which are net leased primarily to investment grade and other tenants and, as a result of the mergers, a portfolio of retail properties consisting primarily of power centers and lifestyle centers.

